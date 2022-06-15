Skip to content

FVRD Sand and Sandbag Stations for Dewdney and Harrison Mills

Fraser Valley – The Fraser Valley Regional District has made sand and sandbags available at the following locations for residents.

These sites are not staffed. Please bring two people to fill the bags. Bring your own shovels and dress appropriately for the weather.

If sand or bags need restocking please email emergencyinfo@fvrd.ca

LocationAddressInstructions
Harrison MillsMorris Valley Road & Chehalis Forest Service Road (East of Sasquatch Inn) Google MapsBring your own shovel. Sandbags are not filled.   Residents are responsible for removing and disposing of used sandbags. Please take only what you need.
DewdneyNorth Fraser Fire Hall

8840 Rowan Rd
Dewdney, BC Google Maps		Bags located under sundeck of the Fire hall. Bring your own shovel. Sandbags are not filled.   Residents are responsible for removing and disposing of used sandbags. Please take only what you need.
Please visit the City of Chilliwack’s website for additional sand and sandbag locations.

