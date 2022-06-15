FVRD Sand and Sandbag Stations for Dewdney and Harrison Mills

Fraser Valley – The Fraser Valley Regional District has made sand and sandbags available at the following locations for residents.
These sites are not staffed. Please bring two people to fill the bags. Bring your own shovels and dress appropriately for the weather.
If sand or bags need restocking please email emergencyinfo@fvrd.ca
|Location
|Address
|Instructions
|Harrison Mills
|Morris Valley Road & Chehalis Forest Service Road (East of Sasquatch Inn) Google Maps
|Bring your own shovel. Sandbags are not filled. Residents are responsible for removing and disposing of used sandbags. Please take only what you need.
|Dewdney
|North Fraser Fire Hall
8840 Rowan Rd
Dewdney, BC Google Maps
|Bags located under sundeck of the Fire hall. Bring your own shovel. Sandbags are not filled. Residents are responsible for removing and disposing of used sandbags. Please take only what you need.
|Please visit the City of Chilliwack’s website for additional sand and sandbag locations.