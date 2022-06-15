FVRD Sand and Sandbag Stations for Dewdney and Harrison Mills

Fraser Valley – The Fraser Valley Regional District has made sand and sandbags available at the following locations for residents.

These sites are not staffed. Please bring two people to fill the bags. Bring your own shovels and dress appropriately for the weather.

If sand or bags need restocking please email emergencyinfo@fvrd.ca

Location Address Instructions Harrison Mills Morris Valley Road & Chehalis Forest Service Road (East of Sasquatch Inn) Google Maps Bring your own shovel. Sandbags are not filled. Residents are responsible for removing and disposing of used sandbags. Please take only what you need. Dewdney North Fraser Fire Hall



8840 Rowan Rd

Dewdney, BC Google Maps Bags located under sundeck of the Fire hall. Bring your own shovel. Sandbags are not filled. Residents are responsible for removing and disposing of used sandbags. Please take only what you need. Please visit the City of Chilliwack’s website for additional sand and sandbag locations.