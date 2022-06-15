2022 ITBC Ambassadors are Ali Assu and Chawathil First Nation and Chilliwack’s Aaron Pete (VIDEO)

Fraser Valley – Indigenous BC Corporate welcomed and introduced their 2022 ITBC Ambassadors, Aaron Pete & Ali Assu. In honour of National Indigenous Peoples Day 2022, ITBC is sending the new Ambassadors on the road to visit and share stories told by Indigenous tourism hosts in BC.

Aaron Pete is a member of Chawathil First Nation, a community located within Sto:lo Territory. Raised in Chilliwack, by an Indigenous single mother born with a disability, Aaron’s experience of community support gave him a deep understanding of the value of community.

He is a graduate of Peter A. Allard School of Law. He makes a significant impact as host of the Bigger Than Me Podcast, where he speaks with leaders in art, culture, education, community, and governance to learn how they make an impact bigger than themselves. Aaron is passionate about dialogue and discourse and shares his one-on-one talks and experiences on Spotify, YouTube, and Instagram.

A thoughtful interviewer, Aaron is committed to intellectual conversations about interesting topics–even difficult ones–that contribute to community in a positive way. ITBC welcomes this partnership and shares Aaron’s mission to bridge gaps in understanding and make learning about Indigenous topics accessible.

Ali Assu is Wet’suwet’en from Witset, British Columbia. In 2021, Ali chose to make a big change. She left her role as Provincial Coordinator, Performance Sport at Indigenous Sport, Activity & Recreation Council (ISPARC) and launched Westcoast Wildflowers – an Indigenous lifestyle boutique–first as a holiday pop-up and then as a physical retail shop.