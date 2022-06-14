Sharon Mitchell Named 2022 Recipient of Order of Abbotsford

Abbotsford – For her commitment as a community builder and volunteer, as well as her dedication to sport, Sharon Mitchell is the 2022 recipient of the Order of Abbotsford.

For the past 40 years, Sharon Mitchell has been a valuable community contributor in the City of Abbotsford. Through her commitment as a community builder and volunteer, as well as her dedication to sport, Sharon has left a lasting impact on our City.

As a special education teacher and a learning support teacher in middle school in the School District, Sharon has supported many children, helping them to achieve their full potential, while also supporting their families in challenging circumstances. When Sharon retired in 2010, has went on to be an active volunteer with The Reach Gallery Museum, Community Services, the Kidney Foundation, Cancer Society, and as a pianist at the Abbotsford Regional Hospital and Cancer Centre, and local care homes. Sharon is also an avid cycling winning many gold and silver medals at the BC Seniors Games & 55+ Games.

“On behalf of Abbotsford City Council, I am very pleased to recognize Sharon Mitchell with the Order of Abbotsford,” said Mayor of Abbotsford Henry Braun. “Along with being a decorated cyclist, representing Abbotsford at cycling events around the province, Sharon has been an unsung hero as a volunteer who continually gives of her time and effort for the benefit of the Abbotsford community and its residents.”

The Order of Abbotsford is bestowed to an individual who has demonstrated a particularly high level of contribution or length of service to Abbotsford and its residents, and who has brought distinction to themselves and the community through outstanding achievements in a variety of areas, including but not limited to: culture, public or community service, the environment, business, heritage conservation, and sports.

Recipients of the Order of Abbotsford have their names recorded in the Order of Abbotsford Merit Book, which is maintained by the Office of the Mayor. The Order of Abbotsford award ceremony will be hosted on July 1, during the Canada Day celebrations.