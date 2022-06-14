Recap of June 13 Kent Council Meeting – Aquatic Centre, Canada Day, Lifeguard Shortage

Kent/Agassiz (KentBC) – Highlights from the June 13 KentBC Council meeting:

Mayor Sylvia Pranger is away with notice, Deputy Mayor Susan Spaeti chaired this week’s Council meetings.

Deputy Mayor’s Update

On June 3rd, Deputy Mayor Spaeti gave the District welcome address for AESS Graduation ceremony, where approximately forty-thousand dollars was awarded to local graduates. The next day, she attended the Agassiz Harrison Rod and Gun Club National Range Day open house.

Canada Day

Council was invited to attend and participate in the Canada Day celebrations on Friday, July 1, 2022, when the 125th Anniversary Legacy Artwork will be officially unveiled in Pioneer Park. The closure of Pioneer Ave. between Park Street and the parking lot of the Agassiz Harrison Museum for the day was also approved.

Lifeguard Shortage

The monthly Community Services report noted that four lifeguards have returned to work at the Ferny Coombe Pool and two new lifeguards have been hired. Three to four more lifeguards are required to have a full compliment of staff and recruitment is on-going. Applications can be submitted to jobs@kentbc.ca.

Elder Abuse Awareness Day

Elder Abuse Awareness Day is on June 15th and as a result of a request from the BC Association of Community Response Networks, Council approved to raise a flag in Pioneer Park for that day to show our support.

If you would like more information on World Elder Abuse Awareness Day, please visit https://bccrns.ca/.

Kilby AGM and Volunteer Recognition

Councillor Schwichtenberg attended the Kilby Heritage Society AGM on June 4th to assist with the elections but reported that they were fortunate enough to have a position for everyone who came forward and an election was not required. While at the meeting, Mr. Mike Bond was given a lifetime membership for his 36 years of volunteering with the organization and Councillor Schwichtenberg extends her sincere congratulations to Mr. Bond for his achievement and dedication.

Federation of Canadian Municipalities 2022 Conference Report

Mayor Sylvia Pranger, Councillor Duane Post, and CAO Mr. Wallace Mah attended the Federation of Canadian Municipalities (FCM) 2022 Annual Conference, held in Regina between June 2nd – 5th. They attended the British Columbia Regional Caucus, where several issues were raised, including high speed internet improvements for rural communities, post pandemic recovery, and the gas tax. Climate change mitigation and green infrastructure were also major topics of discussion and led to a request for more funding for smaller communities.

The Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities, spoke about the need for all communities to come together to fight climate change and homelessness and discussed support for the rebuilding of Lytton. Minister LeBlanc also acknowledged record low unemployment and the federal government’s plan to grow the workforce through immigration.

Regional Aquatic Centre Fundraising Committee Appointments

Council unanimously ratified the Mayor’s appointments to the Regional Aquatic Centre Fundraising Committee. Congratulations to Catherine Schwichtenberg, Karen Hatt, Kimberly Charbonneau, Bob Penner, Judy Pickard and Harrison Hot Springs Councillor Samantha Piper!

One committee spot remains open for anyone who is interested in applying and Director of Community Services and Projects Jennifer Thornton would like to encourage residents to volunteer for future fundraising events. Contact crccinfo@kentbc.ca for more information.