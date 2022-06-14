2022 Spartan Summer Swim Camps Coming in July

Chilliwack – 2022 Spartan Summer Swim Camps will be running summer programming this year for ages 3 through 12.

NOTE – The BC Division Tournament is June 24 to 26 at the Chilliwack Landing Leisure Centre. Website info is here. This is for Divisional Qualified swimmers.

There are three different 45min sessions per day for each week of Summer Camps.

Learn to swim: New to swimming, no pre requisites Camp Starter: Able to swim 5 meters unassisted (any fashion) & perform both front and back floats & be comfortable in deep water. Summer Maintenance: Able to swim 50 meters unassisted.

All participants must have good listening skills and comfortable working with a coach.

Fees:

One session: $120.00

Two sessions: $165.00

Three sessions: $220.00

Four sessions: $275.00

Five sessions: $325.00

Six sessions: $375.00

Seven sessions: $400

Sessions can be mixed and matched. They do not need to be consecutive. Please register for your 1st session dates and email spartans@spartanswimclub.com to confirm other sessions you like to attend.

Included in the price is Swim BC Insurance $20 + $12 swim cap = $88 + SE CC fee $2.75 (No t-shirt included in this price)

Minimum age of 3 maximum age of 12

100. Learn to Swim: (July 4 – 8th) 10-10:45 am (2 lanes – 10 swimmers)

101. Camp Starter: (July 4 – 8th) 10-10:45 am (1 lane – 8 swimmers)

102. Learn to Swim: (July 4 – 8th) 10:45 – 11:30 am (1 lanes – 5 swimmers)

103. Camp Starter: (July 4 – 8th) 10:45 – 11:30 am (2 lane – 16 swimmers)

104. Camp Starter: (July 4 – 8th) 11:30 am – 12:15 pm (1 lane – 8 swimmers)

105. Summer Maintenance: (July 4 – 8th) 11:30 am – 12:15 pm (2 lane – 16 swimmers)