2022 Sasquatch Days in Harrison – Saturday and Sunday June 18 and 19

Harrison (Tourism Harrison) – We raise our hands to you in respect and gratitude for joining Tourism Harrison for the 10th Annual Sasquatch Days.

It is co-hosted by the Village of Harrison Hot Springs and the nation of Sts’ailes. This historic event aims to share Sts’ailes culture and traditions.

This event is in conjunction with the support of the Harrison Festival Society, Tourism Harrison and the many volunteers who make it possible.

Be a part of living history.

The events are primarily on the West side of the lagoon. Remember pay parking will be in effect.

There are some volunteer positions available. Please contact darla.parker@stsailes.com if interested.

From the Website:

The very first Sasquatch Days had taken place on May 23rd & 24th of 1938 and was attended by over 2000 First Nations people from across Canada and United States. Be part of living history as you join us on the shores of Harrison Lake, the traditional territory of Sts’ailes people on the ancient village site of Qwólts and attend our war canoe races, salmon BBQ, medicine walks and more.

