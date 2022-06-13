While National Indigenous Peoples Day is June 21, There are Chilliwack Events on Saturday June 18

Chilliwack – Tuesday June 21 is National Indigenous Peoples Day, With that falling on a Tuesday, there will events on the previous Saturday – June 18.

Click on the links for more informaiton:

– Indigenous Wellness Reconnection Event, June 18 at Chilliwack Central Park. Hosted by Pacific Community Resources Society (PCRS).

– Community event with live music, face painting, bouncy castles, food trucks and display booths. On June 18 at Sardis Park, hosted by Wilma’s Transition Society.

– Ironman dance competition, Coastal jam, vendors, food and more celebrations at Sqwa First Nations on June 21.