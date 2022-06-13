UFV Cascades Soccer Conference Schedule Released

Fraser Valley – The University of the Fraser Valley soccer teams unveiled their Canada West regular-season schedules on Monday, as part of the conference’s larger schedule release.

For the UFV men’s and women’s soccer teams, the 2022 CW campaign marks a return to interprovincial competition in the regular season for the first time since 2019. The 2020 season was cancelled due to COVID-19, and the 2021 schedule saw the Cascades compete strictly within B.C. during the regular season, with interprovincial crossover not beginning until the playoffs.

The Cascades women’s soccer team launches its conference slate in late August as they host the UBC Thunderbirds (Friday, Aug. 26, 7 p.m.) and Victoria Vikes (Saturday, Aug. 27, 5:30 p.m.) at Rotary Stadium.

The UFV men’s soccer squad kicks off its campaign the following weekend, hosting the Thompson Rivers WolfPack (Friday, Sept. 2, 7 p.m.) and the UBC Okanagan Heat (Sunday, Sept. 4, 1 p.m.) at Rotary Stadium.

Links to full schedules and detailed breakdowns for each UFV team are below.

MEN’S SOCCER

Full MSOC schedule

The Cascades, coming off a run to the CW Final Four in 2021, look to build on that in 2022.

Key schedule details:

The Cascades’ 15-game schedule features eight home games and seven on the road.

After their two-game season-opening weekend at home, the Cascades are on the road for seven of their next eight games, beginning Sept. 9-10 at Victoria and UBC, respectively.

The Cascades’ longest road trip of the season in terms of distance sees them visit the Calgary Dinos (Sept. 17) and the Saskatchewan Huskies (Sept. 18).

The traditional home-and-home series with local rival Trinity Western is set for Friday, Oct. 7 at TWU (7:15 p.m.) and Sunday, Oct. 9 at Rotary Stadium (3 p.m.).

The UFV squad concludes the regular season with five straight home dates, capped by a pair vs. UNBC (Oct. 21 and 23).

The CW playoffs begin Oct. 29, with the top four finishers in the Pacific and Prairie divisions qualifying for the post-season and playing crossover quarter-finals. The CW Final Four runs Nov. 4-6 at the highest remaining Pacific Division seed, with the U SPORTS national championships set for Nov. 10-13 in Kamloops, hosted by Thompson Rivers University.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

Full WSOC schedule

The UFV women’s soccer squad is coming off a season which saw them earn a playoff berth before being eliminated by the eventual national champion MacEwan Griffins.

Key schedule details: