Henry Braun Will Not Seek Another Term As Abbotsford Mayor

Abbotsford – Riding off into the political sunset. 11 Years as Abbotsford Mayor and he has seen it all. From floods and a pandemic to growing the economy. From gangs and fallen police officers to getting pro sports back to the city.

Mayor Henry Braun will not seek another term in office.

During the frequent briefings on the flooding, he would become very emotional about fellow farmers who lost everything.

He had his fair share of critics, both legitimate and arm chair keyboard warriors on social media.

Pam Alexis MLA for Abbotsford Mission Thank you Mayor Braun for your outstanding leadership! You have indeed served Abbotsford well!