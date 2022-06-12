Skip to content

Canada Day Breakfast from Sardis Club of Sardis and Chilliwack

Sardis/Chilliwack – After two years, the Kiwanis will have their in person Canada Day Panacake breakfast at Evergreen Hall.

Kiwanis Clubs of Sardis and Chilliwack has more on their Facebook page.

