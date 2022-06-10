Chilliwack Building Youth Futures, Chilliwack PRIDE Society Hosting Free Youth Dance Party – Friday June 24 – for Ages 12 to 19

Chilliwack – Chilliwack Building Youth Futures and The Chilliwack PRIDE Society have partnered up to host a FREE Youth Dance Party at 45530 Spadina Avenue from 6pm to 10pm on Friday June 24. (Chilliwack Landing Sports Centre)

This event is Free entry, Free food and drinks, Free photo booth, Free music + dancing + more.



The theme is RETRO – Dress up and dance to the music across the decades!



Limited to ages 12 to 19 – parents welcome.



This event is a safe place where everyone is welcome, respected and loved for who they are.



No alcohol, food or drugs are permitted on site.



Get your free tickets here or at the door.