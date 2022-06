Mission/Abbotsford – The 10th Annual Fraser Valley Pride event has been moved to Mission, after logistics could not be worked out with the City of Abbotsford. FV Pride claims the City broke an agreement. The City has not responded to this. So instead of Jubillee Park, the July 16 event will be at Heritage Park in Misison.

Website information is here.

This is not to be confused with Chilliwck Pride. That event remains on the schedule for Late August.