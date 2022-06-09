chillTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn: June 9, 2022 – VIDEO Interview with Lance Heron, CEO & Co-Founder of Armilla and Scene Hear First: Host Paula DeWit continues her series on the Chilliwack Student Film Festival

Fraser Valley – Special thanks to our sponsor, Zacharias Vickers LLP!

Headline News most affecting Chilliwack This Week:

• Traffic relief in sight on Vedder.

• Local MLA with community scholarship to aid LGBTQ students.

• The Second Annual Chilliwack Student Film Festival!

AND

• Chilliwack teams with Rotary for a second pump track!

Scene Hear First: Host Paula DeWit continues her series on the Chilliwack Student Film Festival in an interview with the student creator of “I’m Not Tired”.

Interview: Lance Heron, CEO & Co-Founder of Armilla

News Director: Don Lehn

Sports Anchor: Josh Bohr

chillTV: TV for Chilliwack!™