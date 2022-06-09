Chilliwack Chiefs Release 22-23 Schedule – Home Opener October 1, Teddy Bear Toss December 10 (VIDEO)

Chilliwack – The BC Hockey League and the Chilliwack Chiefs announced the schedule for the 2022 – 23 season.

The Chief’s 33rd season will kick off with a pair of road games against Langley on Friday, September 23rd, and Surrey on Friday, September 30th.

They will then make their Chilliwack Coliseum debut on Saturday, October 1st at 6 pm where they will match up against the Merritt Centennials.

KEY DATES

Season Opener – September 24rd @ George Preston Arena vs Langley Rivermen

Home Opener – October 1st @ Chilliwack Coliseum vs Merritt Centennials

Toque & Teddy Bear Toss Night – December 10th @ Chilliwack Coliseum vs Victoria Grizzlies

Alumni Night – December 17th @ Chilliwack Coliseum vs Prince George Spruce Kings

Skate with the Chiefs – January 29th @ Chilliwack Coliseum vs Coquitlam Express

St.Patty’s Night – March 17th @ Chilliwack Coliseum vs Victoria Grizzlies

“This is probably the best schedule we’ve ever had here in Chilliwack. The schedule was designed to not only give the fans the best possible experience but also mirror more of a college hockey format,” said Team Governor and Vice-President of Business Operation, Barry Douglas.

The schedule includes 14 Saturdays, which will see the puck now drop at 6 pm.

“We hosted a few extra games this past season at the Coliseum after the schedule was forced to change with the BC Floods. When we hosted those games, we went with a 6 pm start time. During those games, we got a lot of positive feedback and wanted to continue down that path,” said Douglas.

As well, the Chiefs will play 7 Fridays (7 pm puck drop), 3 Sundays (5 pm puck drop), and just 2 Wednesdays (7 pm puck drop) at the Coliseum.

Across the league, this year’s schedule includes 83 per cent prime-night games on Fridays and Saturdays. Before the pandemic, the league hovered around 65 per cent over five years.

There are also 3.41 days for every one regular-season game due to the extended season length. Pre-COVID, the league was at 2.95 days for every one regular-season

game over five years.

This allows for more practices, gym time, and more recovery time for BCHL athletes.

The schedule does not include dates for the BCHL Showcase, where the Chiefs will play two regular-season games. The schedule for that event will be released at a later time.

Single-game tickets will be available for purchase in July.

CLICK HERE FOR SCHEDULE