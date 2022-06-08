Serena Ryder – The Art of Falling Apart Tour 2022 – September 14 at The Clarke Theatre in Mission (VIDEO)

Mission (Rock.It Boy Entertainment) – Seven-time JUNO winner Serena Ryder is sure to delight with her powerhouse vocals, raw and earnest songwriting and beautifully electric live performance. The tour, which comes to the Clarke Theatre in September, showcases her album “The Art of Falling Apart” (2022) which earned her the JUNO for Adult Contemporary Album of the Year (2022).

SERENA RYDER, “THE ART OF FALLING APART TOUR 2022”

with Desirée Dawson

Wednesday, September 14, 2022

Clarke Theatre, 33700 Prentis Avenue, Mission BC

Tickets are $47.50 (Plus Facility Fee & Service Charges)

at all Ticketmaster locations or

Online at www.ticketmaster.ca.

Doors 7:00PM. Show 7:30PM.