River Forecast Centre Issues High Streamflow Advisory for the Fraser River from Quesnel Downstream, including Big Bar, Boston Bar, and the Fraser Valley from Hope to the Pacific Ocean

Fraser Valley – It’s here. The freshet took its time with Mother Natures but it is here.

The River Forecast Centre is issuing a High Streamflow Advisory for the Fraser River from Quesnel downstream, including Big Bar, Boston Bar, and the Fraser Valley from Hope to the ocean.

Rising snowmelt rates and wet weather across the BC Interior is leading to on-going rises in the Fraser River tributaries and mainstem. Flows in headwater tributaries is expected to work its way into the lower Fraser River at Hope and downstream over the next two to three days. Moderate rainfall is forecast for Thursday, which is expected to increase local inflow from local tributaries along the lower Fraser River.

Current flow on the Fraser River (Wednesday June 8) at Hope is 8400 m3/s (approaching a 2-year flow) and rising. Flows around 9000 m3/s are expected by Friday. The Fraser River at Mission is currently at 4.8 m, and forecast to rise above 5.0 m by Saturday.

With significant mountain snowpack remaining in the Fraser River headwaters, flow may remain elevated for an extended period over the next 1–2 weeks (or more). During this period, the river will remain vulnerable to extreme weather events, in particular heavy rainfall or extreme heat. Long-range (10-day) weather forecasts are not indicating a risk of extreme heat, however continued unsettled weather with precipitation in the BC Interior is anticipated to continue being the dominant weather pattern.

Current flow forecasts for the Fraser River are available from the CLEVER model and WARNS model, with water level forecasts available for locations along the lower Fraser River from Hope to the ocean.

The public is advised to stay clear of the fast-flowing rivers and potentially unstable riverbanks during the high-streamflow period.

The River Forecast Centre continues to monitor the conditions and will provide updates as conditions warrant.