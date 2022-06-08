BC’s Family Fishing Weekend – June 17 to 19

Fraser Valley – Freshwater Fisheries Society of BC and Habitat Conservation Trust Fund are getting their lures ready for the 23rd annual BC Family Fishing Weekend.

B.C.’s Family Fishing Weekend is an annual celebration of fishing that coincides with the Father’s Day weekend each year. In 2022, the three-day event falls on June 17th to 19th. This is a great chance to get together with family and friends, and try fishing!

https://www.gofishbc.com/Blog/About-Us/BC-s-Family-Fishing-Weekend.aspx

Fish for free during the Father’s Day Weekend

Right through the third weekend in June (including the immediately preceding Friday), our provincial government waives the requirement for residents of Canada – individuals who have lived in Canada for the preceding 12 months – to buy or carry a non-tidal (freshwater) basic fishing licence. The federal Department of Fisheries and Oceans Canada, which manages fishing in tidal waters, also offers the opportunity to go saltwater fishing for free. There are some exceptions. If you plan to fish

for species that require a conservation surcharge stamp (steelhead, Shuswap Lake rainbow trout and char, Kootenay Lake rainbow trout, white sturgeon, and salmon in both tidal and non-tidal waters)

in Classified Waters (highly productive trout streams, listed as Class I or Class II waters in the water-specific tables of the fishing regulations)

then you are still required to purchase the appropriate licence(s) and stamp(s).



Anglers must always adhere to catch quotas and regulations. To know where you can go fishing, and which fish species you can catch, make sure you have read and understood the Freshwater Fishing Regulations Synopsis.



Family-friendly community events

During B.C.’s Family Fishing Weekend, free fishing events for anglers and families are held throughout the province. Knowledgeable volunteers will be on hand at most events to teach tricks of the trade to all the family members.