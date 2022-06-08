BC Parks – Day Use Pass Continues For Three Parks Including Golden Ears

Golden Ears Park – The free BC Parks day-use pass program will continue in three popular provincial parks this summer to maintain a balance between growing numbers of visitors and conserving the natural environment.

Beginning June 17, 2022, people accessing Golden Ears Park, Joffre Lakes Park and three trailheads at Garibaldi Park during peak hours will need to obtain a free day-use pass.

The passes will be available online and can be reserved at 7 a.m., two days prior to the planned visit: https://bcparks.ca/reserve/day-use/

People will be able to cancel a pass if they don’t intend to use it.

For more information about the day-use pass program, visit http://www.bcparks.ca/reserve/day-use/