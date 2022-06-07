Summer Watering Restrictions Now In Effect – June 1 to September 30

Chilliwack – OK it doesn’t FEEL like summer now but …

Did you know that summer watering restrictions are in effect each year from June 1 – September 30?

By lawn watering on designated days, the City can continue to meet the demand for water in any season.

How much water do we use?

On an average day, Chilliwack uses 34 million litres of water. But in the summer, we have used up to 60 million litres of water in one day!

Lawn watering uses approximately 30% of the summer water consumption. Most lawns only require 2.5 cm (1 inch) of water per week. Water your lawn in the morning to minimize the amount of water lost to evaporation.

Why do we need to conserve water?

Using less water saves energy, saves money, and conserves the supply from the Sardis-Vedder Aquifer. By conserving today, we reduce energy consumption and sustainably manage our precious groundwater source.

Like all other municipalities in the Lower Mainland and most other municipalities in BC, Chilliwack will continue to implement summer watering restrictions to help reduce the high water utilization.

In order to be good stewards of our water resources, the City of Chilliwack is continuing with Stage 2 watering restrictions. This includes watering lawns two days per week in the morning OR evening and allows washing impermeable surfaces (driveways, sidewalks, buildings, etc.) for aesthetic purposes.

Sprinkling of lawns at times other than those listed below is prohibited.

Violations can be reported to the Engineering Department at 604-793-2907 or engineeringinfo@chilliwack.com.

Learn more: http://ow.ly/x0GM50JrL2M