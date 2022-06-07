In-Person Visits Temporarily Suspended at Matsqui Institution Due To COVID Outbreak

Fraser Valley – Correctional Service Canada has noted that In-person visits are temporarily suspended at Matsqui Institution. At least 28 inmates gave tested positive.

COVID-19 testing is being offered to inmates and staff. Employees are required to perform rapid self-tests and attest to a negative result in order to prevent possible spread at the institution. The number of inmate active cases currently reported for this institution are based on either rapid tests or PCR tests. The number may change as more testing is conducted and laboratory-confirmed results are available. Inmate testing numbers are available on our website.

This is an evolving situation and we continue to apply and reinforce infection prevention and control measures to prevent and contain the spread of COVID-19, and adapt based on public health advice. All staff are provided with appropriate Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) including medical masks, respirators, and face shields. All inmates are provided medical masks and are encouraged to wear them at all times when not in their cells. Enhanced cleaning and disinfecting throughout the site is continuing.

The rated capacity of the institution is 438.