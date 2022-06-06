Skip to content

GW Graham Senior Varsity Golf Off To Provincial Finals at Sandpiper

Sardis/Harrison – GW Graham Athletics Grizzlies Senior Varsity Grizzlies Golf team take on the best in the province this week at the BCSS AAA Provincials out at Sandpiper.

Sandpiper Gold Course is in Harrison Mills.

2022 GW Graham Golf/Facebook

