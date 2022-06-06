Chilliwack Road Relief – Preparing Vedder Road for Final Paving from June 6-21

Chilliwack – City of Chilliwack posted the news many have waited a long time for. Crews are preparing Vedder Road for final paving. Weather permitting, they will be working from 7 am – 5 pm from June 6-21. There will be changes to driveway access. Two-way traffic will be maintained. Please anticipate delays.

Project Details:

The widening of Vedder Road is part of a larger construction package that will include the widening of Promontory Road from Vedder Elementary east to Chester Drive, and the upgrade of Prest Road from Highway #1 to McGuire Road.

Council has awarded these works in one package to Eurovia BC. Bundling multiple roadway projects together helps keep costs low while ensuring the works are coordinated in a way that minimizes the impact to the community.

The improvements along Vedder Road include road widening to four travel lanes, a centre turning lane, bike lanes, sidewalks and streetlights on both sides of the corridor, along with the relocation of the overhead BC Hydro and Telus poles.

For more information about the project please visit Vedder Projects Frequently Asked Questions

City of Chilliwack, June 2022

