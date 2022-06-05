Skip to content

Fraser Valley British Motor Club Classic Car Show – Saturday June 11

Chilliwack – The Fraser Valley Classic Car Show is back on June 11.

As in 2019, the show is located on Parking Lot 7 and the surrounding grass area on the Chilliwack UFV campus at the Canada Education Park. Corner of Caen and Sicily between UFV and the Justice Institute of BC.

The purpose of the show is to fund-raise for the Chilliwack General Hospital via Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation. Entrance into the show is by donation for visitors. Participants pay $10 to pre-register their vehicle, and $15 on the day of the event. All cars are eligible, as long as they have collector car status.

2016 Fraser Valley Classic Car Show

