Abbotsford Alano Club Renovations – With Gaming Grant In, It Still Does Not Cover All The Costs – Needing Donations (VIDEO)

Abbotsford – The Abbotsford Alano Club is known as the home for many clean and sober meetings as well as a safe haven and meeting place.

It is a non profit and also has charity status with Revenue Canada, so they can issue tax receipts for your donations.

After receiving $35,000 in BC Gaming Grants, everything from floors to lighting is under the upgrade at 2584 Cyril Street.

The gaming grant only covers part of these costs.

The President and Vice President of the Club posted a video to ask for your help.

More info can be found through 604-859-1601 or their Facebook page.

The Abbotsfrd Alano Club was established in 1984, in a bank building that was donated to the society.