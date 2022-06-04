UPDATE WITH INTERVIEW – Local MLA Paddon Teaming With Chilliwack Pride – Co-Funding New Scholarships Available to 2SLGBTQ+ Community Members Who Live in Riding

Chilliwack/Victoria – On Thursday, Chilliwack-Kent MLA Kelli Paddon announced in the legislature that in partnership with Chilliwack PRIDE society, she will be co-funding 3 new scholarships available to 2SLGBTQ+ community members who live in Chilliwack or Kent.

Link to scholarship information: https://chilliwackpridescholarship.com/

“Pride month is an exciting time in Chilliwack and Kent with events and resources growing every year, but we know members of the 2SLGBTQ+ community still face institutional barriers. That’s why I’ve partnered with Chilliwack PRIDE to offer these three scholarships,” said Kelli Paddon, MLA for Chilliwack-Kent. “It was important to us that they were as low-barrier as possible, and that’s why, for instance, they don’t have an age limit, because we know that people choose to pursue post-secondary at every age, and we want to support people when they are ready.”

The three $250 scholarships will be available to two people in Chilliwack and Kent who identify as LGBTQ+ and the third will be available for an Indigenous person in the area who identifies as Two Spirit. None of the three scholarships have age limits and are available for any post-secondary program.

MLA Paddon was joined by members of the Chilliwack PRIDE society at the legislature for the announcement, including Teri Westerby, Sheralie Taylor, Aaron Pariseau, Malorie Tomlinson, and Margaret Reid.

Westerby spoke with FVN’s Don Lehn about the program.

Application submissions for the scholarships are open from now until September 2 and can be made in a variety of ways online at ChilliwackPrideScholarship.com (video, audio, written, etc.),

via email to Kelli.Paddon.MLA@leg.bc.ca

or by dropping by MLA Paddon’s table at Chilliwack’s Pride event on August 21.

2022 Pride Scholarship Meeting in Victoria – Chilliwack Pride’s Aaron Pariseau, Premier John Horgan, Chilliwack-Kent MLA Kelli Paddon, From Chilliwack Pride: Mallory Tomlinson. Margaret Reid, Sheralie Taylor, Teri Westerby