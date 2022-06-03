Skip to content

Three Arrested by RCMP – Locals Noticed Possible Stolen Vehicle on Chilliwack Central Road

Chilliwack – Three people have been arrested following an astute citizen’s report of suspicious activity.

On Tuesday morning (8:30AM May 31, 2022) Chilliwack RCMP received a report of a possible stolen vehicle in the 46700 block of Chilliwack Central Road after an astute citizen became concerned about suspicious activity.

Members of the Chilliwack RCMP attended and determined that the vehicle was, in fact, stolen and that two men and a woman were in the area and possibly associated to the stolen vehicle.

The investigation found that all three were wanted by police on outstanding arrest warrants The trio were subsequently arrested and held in custody awaiting their court appearance. Investigation into the stolen vehicle continues.

