Highway 1 Closed Between Lytton, Spences Bridge – Friday June 3 TFN

  Highway 1 Closed Between Lytton, Spences Bridge – Friday June 3 TFN

Lytton – The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure has proactively closed Highway 1 on Friday, June 3, 2022, between Lytton and Spences Bridge due to forecasted rain and potential for debris flows.   

To ensure safety of travellers, the highway will remain closed throughout the night and crews will re-inspect the roadway at daylight on Saturday, June 4. Equipment and crews are mobilized and prepared to undertake any cleanup or repairs that may be necessary to safely reopen the highway.

Drivers are advised to check www.DriveBC.ca for updates and estimated times of reopening.

Highway 1 Lytton to Spences Bridge – Google Maps

