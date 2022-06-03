Chilliwack MLA on BC Funding for Community Services for People with Disabilities

Victoria/Fraser Valley – A range of community services for people with disabilities throughout B.C. will be expanded, thanks to a provincial grant of $3 million over three years.

With the renewed funding, the BC Paraplegic Foundation will support the BC Spinal Cord Injury (SCI) Community Services Network so it can continue to focus on initiativesto improve inclusion for people with disabilities. The funding will also support a new Indigenous liaison position to help the network and Indigenous communities co-create culturally safe and relevant Indigenous programs.

The BC SCI Community Services Network includes the Neil Squire Society, the BC Wheelchair Basketball Society, the BC Wheelchair Sports Association, Spinal Cord Injury BC (and BC Paraplegic Foundation) and the Disability Foundation.

The network’s services aim to remove social isolation by helping to support people with disabilities be physically and mentally healthy, find accessible housing, get jobs, participate in sport and recreation, and access the info.

Chilliwack MLA Dan Coulter, Parliamentary Secretary for Accessibility – “I know that the past two years have put additional pressure on non-profits, and this renewed partnership is a reflection of our commitment to supporting those organizations that go above and beyond every day, in every community, to work with people with disabilities, and to help us build a barrier-free B.C.”