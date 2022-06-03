Chilliwack Couple Scores $50K Scratch & Win Prize

Fraser Valley (BCLC) – Angeline and David Errington said they experienced “a whole flood of emotions” playing their Lucky Letters Scratch & Win ticket and discovering they scored the game’s top prize of $50,000.

“We just started laughing and we couldn’t stop and then we wanted to start crying,” David recalled of his emotional initial reaction.

“It was overwhelming, emotional, mind-boggling and heart-stopping,” Angeline explained.

Angeline first discovered they won after scratching the ticket at the kitchen table.

“I scratched the last letter and thought it was $5, looked again and thought it was $50 and during one final look realized it was too many zeros,” said Angeline.

Naturally, Angeline first shared the news with David who was cutting the grass at the time.

“We looked that ticket over 3 times before it sank in. We saw the $50,000 winner and thought,” Yes! It’s real!” David exclaimed.

The Chilliwack residents plan to share the prize with their children and are also looking forward to a holiday. They purchased the ticket from FreshCo on Yale Road.