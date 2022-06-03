BC Anti-Racism Data Legislation Becomes Law

Victoria – Indigenous and Black people, and people of colour, are another step closer to having better access to government programs and services as the historic Anti-Racism Data Act is enshrined in B.C. law.

To learn more about the introduction of the legislation, visit: https://news.gov.bc.ca/26722

To read the Anti-Racism Data Act, visit: https://www.bclaws.gov.bc.ca/civix/document/id/bills/billscurrent/3rd42nd:gov24-1

The Anti-Racism Data Act, introduced on May 2, 2022, passed unanimously through the legislative assembly and received royal assent on June 2, 2022. In partnership with Indigenous Peoples and racialized communities, the Province is now beginning the work to collect intersectional demographic data, such as age, gender identity and ethnic origin. This will help break down barriers and better identify interconnected issues, such as economic status, employment and outcomes in health care.

To support the collection of demographic data, a new anti-racism data committee will be formed in the coming months. This committee will bring together community members to collaborate with government to determine key research priorities and how to gather data to identify and eliminate systemic racism in the public sector.

By the end of the year, a voluntary population survey will be conducted by BC Stats. Statistics from this survey will be released along with defined research priorities in summer 2023.

“The data collected through the new Anti-Racism Data Act will shine a light on where barriers exist in government programs so that, together with racialized communities, we can make improvements and create a more equitable province for everyone,” said David Eby, Attorney General.

Under the act, safeguards and protections will be put in place to protect data and make sure the information is used to help communities. Government ministries will be required to follow careful guidelines around how data is shared, with information to be released publicly each year to support and advance racial equity.