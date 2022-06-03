2022 Tour de Chilliwack to Support Chilliwack Community Services – Saturday June 4

Chilliwack – Chilliwack Community Services and Neels Heating announced the second annual Tour de Chilliwack Family Bike Event in support of their 36 programs at CCS. The event will take place on Saturday, June 4, 2022 and will take families through the beautiful country on the north side of Chilliwack with portions along the Fraser River Dike. It will include a bike ride (your choice of 10km, 20km, 30km, 50km, or 75km), a stellar Tour de Chilliwack t-shirt, games along the way, a chance to enjoy some Chilliwack cuisine, and the opportunity to participate in fundraising efforts by collecting pledges.

Link to register.https://www.canadahelps.org/…/p2p/tourdechilliwack2022/

The family friendly event will have 5 distances to choose from: (1) A 10 km, out-and-back, route; (2) a 20 km loop; (3) a 30 km loop; (4) a 50km road biking loop; and (5) a 75km road biking loop. This is not a race, there is no pressure to complete a distance as all ages and all levels of ability and fitness are welcome.

Check out the routes here:

10km: https://www.mapmyfitness.com/routes/view/4944498091

20km: https://www.mapmyfitness.com/routes/view/4944492859

30km: https://www.mapmyfitness.com/routes/view/4944488857

50km: https://www.mapmyfitness.com/routes/view/4889435056

75km: https://www.mapmyfitness.com/routes/view/4889521114