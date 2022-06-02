The Province Unveils New Mandatory Livestock Premises ID Program To Support Farmers in an Emergency

Ottawa/Fraser Valley – British Columbians who own or care for livestock are required to register their premises as of July 1, 2022, to support the Province’s emergency response network.

Premises ID is used to support farmers and operators in an emergency. Farms with a registered premises ID may receive notification when there is an emergency in their area, such as a natural disaster or animal disease outbreak. For example, poultry farmers are being informed of highly pathogenic avian influenza cases within 10 kilometres of their property.

The program is also used for recovery planning, such as identifying premises with animals that might need relocation, feed or water, as seen during November 2021 flooding in the Fraser Valley.

The program is available at no cost through a user-friendly online registration system. Paper applications are also accepted. Premises ID will be required to access programs and funding provided by the Ministry of Agriculture and Food.

Premises ID program information

Premises identification is a national program and an integral part of Canada’s livestock traceability system. Registration is mandatory in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Quebec and Prince Edward Island.

The regulation was developed based on models adopted in other provinces, as well as input received from approximately 850 B.C. ranchers and livestock producers, local governments and industry associations in response to stakeholder meetings and an intentions paper released in 2019.

The premises ID program is part of a three-pillar national traceability system that also includes animal identification and movement reporting.

Types of premises registered with the program range from small-scale or hobby farms with a few animals to large co-mingling sites such as feedlots, auction yards and abattoirs.

Livestock that should be registered under the premises ID program: