Federal Financial Assistance Now Available for Ukrainians in Canada

Fraser Valley/Ottawa — Canada continues to stand with the people of Ukraine, and is committed to helping Ukrainians find safe haven. That includes helping them travel to Canada and putting in place the necessary supports for Ukrainians and their families so they can be successful after they arrive.

NOTE – In May 2022, Andrew Savin came to Chilliwack from Urkaine via the group Chilliwack Emergency Host Families.

On Thursday, the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, and the Honourable Karina Gould, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, announced that Ukrainians arriving in Canada can now apply to receive transitional financial assistance. These funds will help Ukrainian nationals and their family members meet their basic needs—such as transportation and longer-term housing—as they arrive in communities across Canada and find a job. The benefit will consist of a direct, one-time payment of $3,000 per adult and $1,500 per child (17 years and under).

Ukrainians and their family members who are in Canada with a valid work permit, study permit, temporary resident permit or visitor record under the Canada-Ukraine authorization for emergency travel (CUAET) will all be eligible to receive this one-time payment. Applications for the assistance must be submitted through the Government of Canada’s online portal, which opened June 2.

Payments are expected to be issued through direct deposit within 5 business days of the application being submitted. Applicants must therefore have a bank account with a Canadian financial institution. The name associated with the account must match the name written on the adult’s temporary resident status document, and those arriving should also obtain a Canadian social insurance number (SIN) as soon as possible in order to be able to work.

This support is another example of how Canada is helping Ukrainians fleeing Russia’s illegal invasion find a welcoming safe haven in our country. In addition to this transitional financial assistance, the Government of Canada provided 3 charter flights from Poland, the third of which will arrive in Halifax later today.

We are also offering settlement services to help Ukrainians adjust to their new life in Canada. These settlement services include language training, information about and orientation to life in Canada (such as help with enrolling children in school or opening a bank account) and information and services to help find a job. We’ll continue to support Ukrainians before and after they arrive.