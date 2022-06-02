Cultus Lake 64th Annual War Canoe Races Friday June 3 to Sunday June 5

Cultus Lake Park (Cultus Lake Park) – The 64th Annual War Canoe Races are back at Cultus Lake’s Main Beach on Friday, June 3 to Sunday, June 5.

Join the Cultus Lake Water Sports Committee at Main Beach and watch the incredible adult and children’s races, arts and crafts, food vendors, bannock and more.

Parking fees will be collected directly by the organizer at both Parking Lot A and B for the duration of the event.

All fees go directly to supporting this historic event

For more details, check out their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/CultusLakeWarCanoe.

