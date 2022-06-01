BUSINESS – U Haul To Create New Abbotsford Warehouse, Repair Shop – Create 30 Jobs

Abbotsford — U-Haul® announced it will create about 30 local jobs in Abbotsford by developing the site at 1812 Foy St. for a new repair shop and U-Box® portable storage container warehouse.

The U-Haul project is scheduled for completion by 2024. The Company acquired the 4.91-acre property on April 11.

Plans call for the creation of a 70,000-square-foot warehouse that can house 4,000 U-Box® containers as well as a 30,000-square-foot regional repair shop for U-Haul rental equipment. The shop will be tasked with assembling and providing preventative maintenance on engines, transmissions, rear axles and more.

“Abby has seen significant growth and is the biggest cities in the Fraser Valley,” stated Mason Kolahdouzan, U-Haul Company of British Columbia president. “This facility will enable us to service more equipment and store more product, which in turn will help answer the increased demand for our trusted services in the region.”

When the jobs become available, U-Haul will look to hire locally to promote job growth within Abbotsford. Find U-Haul careers at uhauljobs.com.