Arson at Chilliwack Track Complex on South Sumas Road

Chilliwack – On Tuesday afternoon (May 31 @5:15PM) Chilliwack Fire Department was dispatched to a reported structure fire at the Chilliwack Track Complex, located in the 45000block of South Sumas Rd.

Approximately 8 Firefighters from responded and upon arriving on scene, observed smoke coming from the washroom structure.

Crews quickly located the fire and extinguished it with a pressurized water extinguisher. The structure did suffer smoke damage, as well as damage to a garbage can in the men’s washroom.

This fire appears to be intentionally set and is under investigation by Chilliwack Fire Officials. If anyone has any information on these fires, they are asked to call the RCMP at 604-792-4611 or anonymously through Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

No one was hurt in this fire.