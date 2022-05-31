Get Active in Mission With June ParticipACION Events

Mission —The City of Mission is offering a variety of free activities throughout the month of June as part of ParticipACTION, a nation-wide community challenge. The month-long roster of events kicks off Wednesday, June 1 at Griner Park from 5 to 7 p.m. with activities for all ages, including games, fitness classes, and pump track bike skills.

“There is no better time for Mission to get active,” said Mayor Paul Horn. “After two years of hibernation, we can all use some exercise, and living in Mission means we have many indoor and outdoor options. The Community Better Challenge is the cherry on the healthy fruit salad because all of our combined activity can help us earn $100,000 for a community project. We have come close to winning the grand prize in the past, but this year we want to be the best in our category, so please join myself and Council in getting your body moving!”

The calendar of activities planned this year include walks, disc golf, hikes, try-it sports, fitness classes, and more.

Find out more on mission.ca/participaction.