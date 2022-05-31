Election 2022 – Bharathi Sandhu To Run For Abbotsford Council in October 15 Vote

Abbotsford – FVN Fraser Valley News and chillTV are spotlighting the candidates running for the October 15 Municipal Elections in the Fraser Valley.

NOTE: BOTH FVN and chillTV invite ALL candidates, council, School Board, FVRD Areas, to feel free to send us their media packages so the voter can get to know you better.

In Abbotsford, as everyone seems to be waiting to see if incumbent Mayor Henry Braun will seek another term, another candidate is up and running.

Les Barkman has already announced his intentions to seek his fifth term as a city councillor.

A BCIT and MEI and Dasmesh Punjabi School grad, community advocate Bharathi Sandhu posted to Facebook : Service and leadership taught at an early age by founding Principal of Dasmesh Punjabi School the Late Dr. Dalip Singh Gill stuck with me…forever thankful. She has served not only on that board but many others such as the Fraser Valley Indo-Canadian Business Association as a 3-term past president, Fraser River Funeral Home as the current Vice President, the Abbotsford Chamber of Commerce, the University of the Fraser Valley and the BC Cancer Foundation.

She is by trade, a Senior Business Development Specialist in a wealth management firm and is 17 years into the business. She wants to use her skill sets she has developed between her work and leadership experience to serve the city that has given her so much.

