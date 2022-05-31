BCHP Seeking Witnesses/Dashcam Video to May 23 Motorcycle Crash on Highway 3 in Manning Park

Manning Partk – BC Highway Patrol is seeking witnesses and dash camera video of a crash that occurred on Highway 3 near Manning Park on Monday May 23, 2022.

On May 23, 2022 at approximately 11:15 AM, a multi-vehicle collision occurred on Highway 3 about 10 kilometres west of Manning Park Lodge, or about 48 kilometres east of Hope.

Specifically, police would like to speak with a witness who assisted and transported a motorcycle rider to meet a BC Ambulance. The motorcycle rider suffered significant injury in the collision. This witness is asked to contact BC Highway Patrol in Keremeos at 250-499-2250.

Anyone who observed the collision, witnessed any pre-collision driving or has dash board camera video to support the ongoing investigation into this crash is asked to contact BC Highway Patrol in Keremeos at 250-499-2250 or email the lead investigator directly at: Matthew.Kinshela@RCMP-grc.gc.ca