1st Annual Cultus Lake Open – Cultus Lake Golf Club – August 12 to 14

Cultus Lake – Cultus Lake Golf Club announce their first annual Cultus Lake Open, presented by Kwaw Kwaw Apilt First Nations.

Registration opens June 1st at 10:00am at golfcultus.com

TOTAL PRIZE PURSE: Over $16,000

Schedule:

Aug 12 – Par 3 Comp, After Party & Dinner

Aug 13 – Round 1

Aug 14 – Round 2

For full details, visit golfcultus.com or link in bio

https://www.golfcultus.com/cultus-open/

Tournament Details:

$1000 purse for par 3 competition, top 3 paid and KP’s

$16000 minimum purse ($13000 to Open Division and $3000 in prizes for Amateur Division) based on a full field

Top 15 paid in Open Division

Top 5 gross & net in AM Division (Must have validated Golf Canada Membership Card with a maximum index of 18)

First place senior in AM Division

Optional Skins Game $20 per day (All players will compete in the same gross skins game)

40 spots for the Open Division, 50 spots for the Amateur Division

*Registration closes August 1st*

Caddies are permitted on the course

Entry Fees:

$300 for Open Division

$200 for Non Member Amateurs

$175 for CLGC Member Amateurs (Contact Kris for the discount code)

(plus tax)

*Open Division is open to Professionals, and Amateurs who wish to play in this division.