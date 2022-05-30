UPDATE – Yarrow Days, Parade, Fun Run, Show and Shine 2022 – June 3 – 5 – Main Events Are Saturday June 4

Yarrow – The Yarrow Days Show & Shine is an annual event, taking place during the first weekend of June. It’s all about celebrating the small-town Yarrow spirit and community.

The Car Show and Fun Run (and YES, the Parade) are all part of the 2022 edition of Yarrow Days, Saturday June 4. Facebook Info is here.

NOTE – Yarrow Days dance is sold out.

42479 Yarrow Central Rd, Chilliwack ( OK , Yarrow!)

ROAD CLOSURES for Yarrow Days Parade: For Yarrow Residents – Yarrow Central Road between Wilson Road and No. 3 Road will be closed for the Yarrow Days parade on Saturday June 4th from 9:45am – 11am. If you are coming off a side street onto Yarrow Central Road during that time, expect delays. For the general public – Yarrow Central Road between Wilson Road and No. 3 Road will be closed for the Yarrow Days parade on Saturday June 4th from 9:45am – 11am. If you are coming from the west to get to Cultus Lake during that time, please follow the detour down Keith Wilson Road.