Artist Call Out for 3rd Annual Vedder River Art Walk – July 3rd

Chilliwack – Chilliwack Community Arts Council are on the hunt for some great local art to share with our community.

The 3rd annual Vedder River Art walk is coming up on July 3rd and it is a fun filled afternoon filled with local art, music and entertainment along the sights and sounds of Vedder Rotary Trail.

Chilliwack Community Arts Council are looking for incredible art installations to showcase and performance based entertainment.

If you it someone you know fits this bill please send them their way. Compensation is provided for approved submissions.

Email is dragonfly@chilliwackartscouncil.com

