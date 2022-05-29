UPDATE – 2022 Downtown Chilliwack Community Market Starts Sunday May 29 (VIDEO)

Chilliwack – The Downtown Chilliwack Community Market takes place Sundays from 10am to 2pm, from May 29th to Sunday, September 18th, on the traditional and unceded territory of the Stó:lō Peoples.

This is just off Mill Street near Central Community Park.

Started through community demand, this outdoor market features farmers, bakers, makers, and foragers, as well as artisans and performers.

With capacity for 26 vendors, the market also boasts accessibility, easy parking, food trucks, community booths, artists, food demos, and kids’ activities.

The opening ceremony starts at 10Am Sunday May 29.

For more information visit www.dccm.ca