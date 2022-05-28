Sardis Student Receives 2022 BC School Trustee Association Scholarship

Vancouver/Chilliwack – Each year BCSTA selects graduating B.C. public school students who have displayed exemplary citizenship within their school and community as recipients of the BCSTA Student Citizenship Scholarship.

The scholarship is available to residents of B.C.

The following individuals are recipients in 2022:

Lianna Holz – J.N. Burnett Secondary School, SD38 (Richmond)

Yuntong (William) Li – Burnaby North Secondary School, SD41 (Burnaby)

Chelan Portier – Sardis Secondary School, SD33 (Chilliwack)

Jared Mumford, Board Chair, School District #33 posted to social media: A big congratulations to Chelan Portier from Sardis Secondary School who received the BCSTA BC Citizenship Award scholarship this year. Only 3 students in all of BC receive this award. Thank you Chelan for your contribution to our school (and broader) community!