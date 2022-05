Abbotsford – Abbotsford Police Department is trying to locate missing 15 year-old Mason Martin.

Mason was last seen at approximately 8:00pm, on Friday May 27th around the 2800 block of Laurnell Crescent.

Mason stands 5’9” tall, blonde hair, and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a black hoody, black pants, and black shoes.

Anyone with information about Mason Martin should call the Abbotsford Police Department at 604-859-5225 or text APD at 222973 (abbypd).