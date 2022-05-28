BUSINESS – Manning Park Resort Completes Major Upgrades to its Staff Housing

Manning Park – Manning Park Resort has completed some major upgrades to its staff housing. Having completed phase 2 of a multi-phase infrastructure upgrade plan, they now have 24 new single-bedroom apartments ready for staff.

The new, appropriately named Owl and Raven buildings,will increase capacity while also providing variety in the type of accommodation available to staff.The two buildings have 12 individual units. The 24 units are single bedroom apartments including their own washroom, kitchen, and living room. They come fully furnished and are provided to staff rent free. They represent an investment of over $2.5 million dollars and an ongoing commitment on the part of the Resort to provide quality,affordable,employee housing.

Manning Park Resort provides free housing to 100% of the staff who require it.