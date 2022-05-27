chillTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn: May 26, 2022 (VIDEO)

Fraser Valley – chillTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn: May 26, 2022

SPECIAL Thank you this week to our “Top News Stories” sponsor, Zacharias Vickers LLP!

Headline News most affecting Chilliwack This Week:

• A disturbing child luring incident in Promontory.

• Chilliwack opens its arms to Ukrainians.

• A 13-year-old can’t play hockey right now– He’s waiting for a kidney transplant

AND

• BC Community Football has three prospect games this Saturday!

Councillor’s Corner, Chilliwack City: Mayor Ken Popove.

Rotary Corner: “Youth Services Spotlight”, with Tara Cummings & Nic Beausoleil of the Rotary Club of Chilliwack, sponsored by Reliable Towing Services.

Interview: Bradley Gionet & Andy Savin, discussing adjusting to life in Chilliwack, from the Ukraine.

Scene Hear First: Host Paula DeWit with GW Graham TV & Film students interviewed for their Chilliwack Student Film Festival Submission, “People’s Burgers”.

Sports Interview: Chel Sanghera, “The Game” Facilitator

News Director: Don Lehn

Sportscast: Josh Bohr

chillTV: TV for Chilliwack!™