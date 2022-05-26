UPDATE – IHIT Called In After AbbyPD Responds to a Deadly Assault at Seven Oaks Mall, Three in Custody

Abbotsford – Late Wednesday evening ( May25th, at 10:30PM), AbbyPD responded to a 911 call of an assault within the 32900 block of South Fraser Way (Seven Oaks Mall).

Upon arrival, officers located a man suffering from serious life-threatening injuries.

Emergency medical care was provided,resulting in transport to hospital,but unfortunately, the man died from his injuries.

The victim has been identified but his name is not being released pending next of kin notification. The victim is 41-years old and from Abbotsford with no connection to gangs. An initial canvass was completed by AbbyPD Major Crime Unit and with assistance of AbbyPD patrol officers and the Lower Mainland Police Dog Service (IPDS), one adult and two youths were located and taken in custody for their suspected involvement. This is believed to be an isolated incident.

IHIT is working in partnership with AbbyPD and their Forensic Identification Section (FIS). The BC Coroners Service has also been engaged. Statements are being taken and the forensic examination continues. The investigation is still in its early stages and a timeline of events is being constructed.

“Homicide detectives are canvassing the area looking for witnesses and CCTV,” said Sergeant David Lee of IHIT, “Although arrests have been made, we are still searching for key evidence, and priority tasks are being completed.”

IHIT is looking for dashcam footage or CCTV from the area within the 32900-block of South Fraser Way around 8:00 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. on May 25, 2022.

Anyone with information is being asked to call IHIT on the Information Line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.