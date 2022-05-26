IHIT Called In After AbbyPD Responds to an Assault at Seven Oaks Mall, Arrests Have Been Made

Abbotsford – Late Wednesday evening ( May25th, at 10:30PM), AbbyPD responded to a 911 call of an assault within the 32900 block of South Fraser Way (Seven Oaks Mall).

Upon arrival, officers located a man suffering from serious life-threatening injuries.

Emergency medical care was provided,resulting in transport to hospital,but unfortunately, the man dies from his injuries

AbbyPD is in the preliminary stages of this investigation. Individuals suspected to be involved in this incident are currently in police custody.

The Abbotsford Police Major Crime Unit will be transitioning this investigation to the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT),and further updates will be provided by the IHIT team.

Anyone with information about this incident, dashcam footage or CCTV from the area are asked to please call the IHIT Infoline at 1-877-551-4448