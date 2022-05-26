BUSINESS REPORT – No Small Change – Agriculture in Abbotsford is a $3.83B Dollar Industry

Abbotsford – The 2022 report “Canada’s Agricultural Hub – An Economic Impact Analysis of Agriculture in Abbotsford” has been released. In conjunction with UFV, UBC, the Abbotsford Chamber of Commerce and TD Canada, the numbers don’t lie.

Abbtsford is the Canadian Agriculture leader.

The 32 page report is here.

This is another emphasizing financial point on the local industry and how post flood recovery means to the region.

The Abbotsford Chamber of Commerce 2008 study, “the Economic Impact of Agriculture in Abbotsford (market-based goods and services),” found that agriculture was the dominant industry in Abbotsford

The goal of the updated report (2022) titled, “Canada’s Agricultural Hub – An Economic Impact Analysis of Agriculture in Abbotsford,” is to answer the following overarching questions:



» What would be the impact on the community if a specific industry ceased to exist?

» How many jobs would be lost and how much in expenditures would be lost if farming ceased to exist

in Abbotsford?

» Has Abbotsford become more reliant on agriculture to provide jobs and economic activity?



This 2022 report uses the most recent data available to compare the industry presently to where it was at the time of the 2008 study In the subsequent sections we explore the findings and the answer to this key question

Based upon 2016 Census Data, Abbotsford has the largest value of farm gate receipts per hectare relative to other Local Government areas in British Columbia Farm gate receipts for Abbotsford are approximately twice the amount of the next highest agriculture producing communities of Chilliwack and Langley

Abbotsford Chamber of Commerce/UFV/UBC/TD Bank – May 2022

